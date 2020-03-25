Sheikh Hamdan adds new profile picture to spread awareness amid coronavirus outbreak Image Credit: Screenshot/ Twitter @HamdanMohammed

Dubai: Stay at home. This is the message shared by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, in his new Instagram profile picture.

As a part of the UAE’s effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country's government is taking strict measures and has urged residents to stay at home as much as possible.

The Dubai Crown Prince’s new profile picture on Instagram depicts a heart with the UAE flag and two hands making a heart-like gesture. The picture bares the text: “Stay Home”.

Sheikh Hamdan also changed the display picture of his official twitter account @HamdanMohammed, to the new graphic.