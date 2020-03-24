The pair took to Instagram to encourage others to take to outdoor sports

The public in Dubai has been urged to stay home to curb the spread of coronavirus Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a European woman who posted a video mocking the UAE's stay at home initiative and safety instructions in the wake of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Police said the woman of Arab origin was referred to the cyber-crime department of UAE Federal Prosecution.

Police urged the public not to violate safety instructions as it is punishable by law.

According to police anyone who encourages or calls people online not to follow the country's laws or instruction will be subject to imprisonment and or a fine of between Dh200,000 and a Dh1 million.

Gulf News had reported earlier on Tuesday that two women had posted a video of themselves on Instagram while running along Dubai Canal during which they told people to ignore stay at home warnings issued by the UAE government.

The woman who posted the video has over 42,000 followers and her post attracted a slew of negative comments online with people in disgust of their defiance.

UAE residents published the video on their social media platforms and called the authorities to take legal action against the two women.

“Unfortunately they don’t care of instructions and orders. They encourage people to disobey the country’s instructions. I wish a strict punishment for anyone who doesn’t respect the country’s laws,” said onw tweet.

“The problem is she was advising her followers to go out,” said another tweet.

On Monday, Dubai Police called on the public to comply with the instructions issued by the authorities in the UAE to limit social contacts amid the spread of CIVID-19.

Police said that people should stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out.

“Avoid social gatherings. Avoid going to beaches, parks, pools, cinema theatres, fitness facilities, dine-in restaurants and cafes,” Dubai Police tweeted.

Violators are subject to imprisonment and/or fines as per the Communicable Diseases Law, according to Dubai Police.