Dubai: The intercity bus service between Ibn Battuta bus station in Dubai and Musaffah Community bus station in Abu Dhabi will resume on August 9, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.
RTA noted “resuming the intercity bus service E102 is in support of returning to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic and in response to the increasing demand for the intercity bus service”.
“Commuters will be treated to a luxury journey aboard deluxe coaches operating at 60-minute intervals,” RTA added.
Extended bus routes
Also on August 9, RTA will extend eight other bus routes, including Route 24, which will be extended to reach the International City bus station; Route 44 will be extended to pass by Jaddaf; while Route 88 will be extended at the Dubai Internet City.
Route C04 will also be extended to pass by Jaddaf; Route F08 will be extended to pass by Al Tawar; Route F33 will be extended to pass along a new business district; Route F56 will be extended at the Dubai Internet City; and Route X28 will be extended to reach Dubai Internet City.
Journey timings will also be changed starting August 9, according to RTA.
RTA noted: “Commuting on buses is cost-effective and buses are flexible and integrated with other mass transit means. Moreover, bus riders can enjoy the city’s landscape in a stress free and relaxed environment. RTA has a fleet of sophisticated buses that are robust, comfortable and safe.”