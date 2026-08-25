Abandoned vehicles and boats can obstruct traffic, limit access and create health concerns
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a field awareness campaign urging the public not to leave vehicles and boats abandoned in public spaces, as part of efforts to preserve the city's appearance and enhance quality of life.
The campaign i part of "Our Home, Our Responsibility – Our Neighbourhood Defines Us" and targets vehicle and boat owners, operators of commercial and public facilities, residents and visitors to public spaces.
The Municipality said the initiative aims to strengthen shared civic responsibility by encouraging individuals to ensure that vehicles and boats are not left unattended in public squares, parking areas, public facilities or residential neighbourhoods.
The campaign also highlighted the impact of leaving vehicles and boats unattended for prolonged periods without maintenance or cleaning. Such practices can affect the city's appearance, hinder traffic flow, restrict access to public facilities and create environmental and public health concerns through the accumulation of dust, debris and waste.
Abu Dhabi City Municipality said the campaign forms part of its broader efforts to address practices that detract from the urban environment and to promote behaviours that support a safe, clean and sustainable city.
The Municipality called on the public to cooperate by relocating, maintaining or disposing of abandoned vehicles and boats in accordance with approved procedures.
It stressed that community cooperation is essential to maintaining the quality of public spaces and preserving Abu Dhabi's distinctive appearance.
The campaign reaffirmed that protecting the city's appearance is a shared civic responsibility and a daily practice that reflects the community's commitment to keeping Abu Dhabi clean, attractive and safe for everyone.