Abu Dhabi sets strict rules: Two violations can get students banned from school buses

Parents must sign acknowledgment forms to prevent students from being denied bus access
Abu Dhabi: Students in Abu Dhabi may be barred from using school bus services if they commit two types of violations: breaking safety rules that endanger themselves or others, or misbehaving in ways that cause disruption or harm, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced.
The authority, which regulates transport in the emirate under the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said schools are also permitted to deny bus access to students whose parents refuse to sign an acknowledgment form.
According to the guidelines:
Each bus carrying children under 11 must have a supervisor on board
Schools must ensure enough vehicles and seats for all students requesting transport
Schools should keep updated contact details for parents and raise student awareness about safe behaviour on buses
Contingency plans must be in place in case children cannot be dropped off at home
Additionally:
Schools cannot charge fees beyond those approved by the Department of Education and Knowledge
Only licensed operators may be contracted
Schools must conduct safety workshops in coordination with authorities
Risk and safety plans for loading zones and school premises must be maintained
Parents are expected to:
Collect children under 11 at designated times
Provide up-to-date contact details
Pay for damages their children cause to buses
Ensure children follow safety rules: remain seated with seatbelts fastened, avoid disruptive or hostile behaviour, and follow proper procedures while boarding, riding, or disembarking
Parents also agree that children may be suspended from school bus services for violating regulations.
The ITC noted that exceptions to providing bus services may be granted if schools can demonstrate that operating transport for a very small number of students is not economically viable, supported by documented evidence.
