Abu Dhabi sets strict rules: Two violations can get students banned from school buses

Parents must sign acknowledgment forms to prevent students from being denied bus access

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Limited student numbers may justify exemptions from school bus services, ITC says
Abu Dhabi: Students in Abu Dhabi may be barred from using school bus services if they commit two types of violations: breaking safety rules that endanger themselves or others, or misbehaving in ways that cause disruption or harm, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced.

The authority, which regulates transport in the emirate under the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said schools are also permitted to deny bus access to students whose parents refuse to sign an acknowledgment form.

Safety and operational guidelines for schools

According to the guidelines:

  • Each bus carrying children under 11 must have a supervisor on board

  • Schools must ensure enough vehicles and seats for all students requesting transport

  • Schools should keep updated contact details for parents and raise student awareness about safe behaviour on buses

  • Contingency plans must be in place in case children cannot be dropped off at home

Additionally:

  • Schools cannot charge fees beyond those approved by the Department of Education and Knowledge

  • Only licensed operators may be contracted

  • Schools must conduct safety workshops in coordination with authorities

  • Risk and safety plans for loading zones and school premises must be maintained

Parental responsibilities

Parents are expected to:

  • Collect children under 11 at designated times

  • Provide up-to-date contact details

  • Pay for damages their children cause to buses

  • Ensure children follow safety rules: remain seated with seatbelts fastened, avoid disruptive or hostile behaviour, and follow proper procedures while boarding, riding, or disembarking

Parents also agree that children may be suspended from school bus services for violating regulations.

Exceptions and economic considerations

The ITC noted that exceptions to providing bus services may be granted if schools can demonstrate that operating transport for a very small number of students is not economically viable, supported by documented evidence.

