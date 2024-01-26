Dubai: The head of the women's team from the Tactical Reaction Brigade of the Policía de Investigaciones de Chile (PDI), competing in the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024, has underscored the force’s dedication to performing in a manner that reflects honorably on their home country.
The competition, set to commence on February 3, is hosted by the Dubai Police and brings together tactical and special task teams worldwide.
Arrival in Dubai
On arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in preparation for the Challenge, the Chilean PDI Team leader expressed, “We are thrilled to participate in this international tactical teams competition and are grateful to Dubai Police for inviting us to be a part of this global event.”
The Chilean PDI Team is one of five women’s teams participating in the Challenge, alongside teams from the Abu Dhabi Police, Belarus Ministry of Interior “MAZ”, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Dubai Police Women’s Team.
Pioneers
It’s noteworthy that the Chilean PDI was a pioneer in promoting women’s participation in the UAE SWAT Challenge. They introduced their first female participant in 2020 within the Chilean men’s team, paving the way for a more substantial involvement in subsequent years and forming the current all-women’s team.
The training philosophy of this team is deeply rooted in the operational experience of its members.
Their experience is vital in navigating various challenges during the competition’s preparation phase.
Special forces
The team members exhibit exceptional drive, conviction, discipline, and perseverance throughout each preparation stage, qualities honed during their service years.
This outstanding team, part of a pioneering brigade, is an inspiring example of evolution and excellence in the PDI’s special forces.
Their dedication and courage symbolise the successful inclusion of women in various operational tasks, highlighting the ongoing progress in gender integration within the force.