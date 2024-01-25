Dubai: An electric atmosphere and side events await spectators at the upcoming UAE SWAT Challenge. Now, here’s your big chance to witness the UAE SWAT Challenge – by securing free tickets online.
The organising committee announced the opening of registration for the most-awaited event. The public can secure free tickets by visiting the “Dubai Platinum List” website.
Kickoff on February 3
The competition is set to kick off on February 3 at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, and the public can secure their free tickets by visiting the “Dubai Platinum List” website.
Teams from around the world
This year’s challenge will showcase world-class tactical teams competing in five main challenges:
- The Tactical Competition,
- Assault Challenge,
- Officer Rescue,
- High Tower Challenge, and
- Obstacle Course.
Electric atmosphere, side events
The atmosphere promises to be electric with the spirit of competition.
Additionally, the committee confirms that spectators of the UAE SWAT Challenge will enjoy a range of exciting side events.
Parades, K9 shows
These include a military parade by specialised units from various departments of Dubai Police and the Dubai Police Academy, accompanied by performances from the police band.
The programme also features a K9 unit show organised by the Security Inspection Department, the Dubai Police ESports Tournament hosted by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and a display by the Dubai Police Mounted Unit.
Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of cuisines offered by different restaurants, explore sports and products, and other items showcased by partners of the challenge.