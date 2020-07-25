Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned motorists of delays on Dubai-Al Ain Road driving towards Al Ain starting Sunday July 26 to August 2.
Drivers can expect delays from August 3 to August 11 on Dubai-Al Ain Road while heading towards Duabi, the authority announed on its official twitter account on Saturday.
"Motorists can expect delays from 3am to 3.30am due to some road works. An expected delay on Dubai Al Ain Road in the direction of Al Ain, near Nad Al Sheba intersection from Sunday, July 26 to Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 3am to 3:30am and on Dubai Al Ain Road.-Dubai direction from Monday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 3am to 3:30am," says the tweet.