Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, eliver a special message to youth as a closing keynote address at the third edition of the ‘Mohammad Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations on March 14.. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The third edition of the ‘Mohammad Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations’ is set to take place on March 14 with high-profile government officials, youth and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Being held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, this year’s Majlis takes place under the theme ‘Thriving in the Next Normal’. It seeks to establish communication with youth to expand their knowledge and expertise and empower them to play a part in shaping the future.

Organised by the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court in Abu Dhabi, the 2021 Majlis welcomes 36 speakers. Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will deliver a special message to youth as a closing keynote of the event.

The virtual sessions of the event will feature 12 federal government ministers, six high-ranking federal and local government officials, and numerous international experts in various disciplines related to the main topics of the Majlis.

Youth in focus

Mohammad Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, said: “The objectives of the Mohammad Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations are in line with the directives of our wise leadership and its commitment to communicating with young people to understand their needs and explore ways to benefit from their ideas, energy, and creativity to protect the progress the UAE has made over the past 50 years, and to move forward towards fulfilling its aspirations for the next 50 years.”

Alanood Al Kaabi, Education Programs Manager at the Crown Prince Court in Abu Dhabi, said: “The Mohammad Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations is an ideal platform to meet high-ranking leaders, decision makers, government officials, and international experts. It allows young participants to explore the most pressing challenges facing key sectors, all while developing their skills and creativity to come up with future solutions and play their part in ensuring the UAE’s progress and development, and building a better future for generations to come.”

Prominent sessions

Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, will lead a session titled ‘New Ways of Learning’ along with Mohammad Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Hanan Harhara Al Yafei, CEO at Hub 71. The session will also feature Wendy Kopp, Co-Founder and CEO at Teach For All, and Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn EMEA Emerging Markets, Middle East and Africa.

Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, will speak at a session titled ‘Digital Worlds and Creativity Superheroes’, which also features Amit Sood, Director of Google Arts & Culture. ‘ It will also feature messages from Hussein Freijeh, General Manager for MENA at Snap Inc., and Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder and CEO at Anghami.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister for Community Development, joins Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, in a session titled ‘Greener, Smarter, Stronger’ and moderated by Ali Alshimmari, National Expert Program Participant and Offshore Construction Manager at National Petroleum Construction Company. Features in the segment include Mohammad Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO at Masdar, along with Hamed El Hamed, Founder and CEO of Gracia Farms.

Concluding talks

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will speak at a session titled ‘Doubling the Economy in the Next 10 Years’, while a Jubilee Lab highlights video will feature Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs. Delivering two addresses at the conclusion of the Majlis will be Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, will speak at a session titled ‘Frontier Industries’. The session will also feature Mohammad Al Hammadi, CEO at Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation; Sana Mohammad Suhail, Head of the Transition Office at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and Professor Dr Eric Xing, President of the Mohammad Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Looking five decades ahead

This year’s Majlis includes a session titled ‘Opportunities in the Next 50 Years’ where Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO at Mubadala, explores the most prominent opportunities youth can benefit from in the 50 years to come.

Also on the agenda is another conversation titled ‘Learning to Rethink’, featuring Dr Adam Grant, Organisational Psychologist at The Wharton School of Business and Best-selling Author, with Becky Anderson, Managing Editor at CNN Abu Dhabi.

Dr Laurie R. Santos, Professor of Psychology and Head of Silliman College at Yale University, is taking part in a session titled Mental Health: Coping with Change, which includes a short message from Khawla Hammad, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Takalam Online Counseling.