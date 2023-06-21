1. From driving trucks to UAE national cricket team

30-year-old made his debut for UAE team earlier this year against US in Namibia

2. How to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days

The 3 month visit visa is sponsored by a UAE resident, here is the criteria for applying

3. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces private sector holidays

The four days would be paid holidays for all workers in private sector

4. Pakistani billionaire, son aboard missing submarine

UK-based Shahzada Dawood and Suleman took paid trip to view wreck of famous Titanic

5. Teen from Indian village now a Dubai multi-millionaire

PB Abdul Jebbar came to the UAE from India as a teenager to pursue his dream

