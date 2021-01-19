Ras Al Khaimah: The Air Wing of Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued three Arab tourists who were stuck during a mountain trip in Wadi Qada after they were exhausted.
Colonel pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, head of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room received a report about the tourists at Wadi Al-Baih.
A rescue team rushed to the scene on a helicopter, administered first aid to the trio and airlifted them to Saqr Hospital for necessary treatment.
He said Ras Al Khaimah Police is ready to extend its help to anyone in trouble and urged residents and visitors to call in case of such instances. He also urged the public to avoid going into rough terrain and stay safe while on an adventure trip.