Kevin Hart Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dream a dream that seems impossible. Then take a one-minute video of yourself describing this larger-than-life goal. Upload it to your insta handle and tag it #MarsShot.

Now, here’s the thing, for three people, wishes really will come true.

The Emirates is partnering up with comedian Kevin Hart for the ‘Mars Shot’ campaign, as an ode to the spirit of fearlessness and success that so defines the UAE. The contest comes just in time for the UAE Hope Probe launch, which will take off on July 15.

On July 29, at a virtual event hosted by the Hollywood comedian, the winners will be announced.

In a press release, the actor-producer sent out a statement. “Through this campaign, we dare people to dream. We dare them to make their goals in life so big and show them that what they have thought of as impossible, is possible.”

He added, “We hope to create a positive momentum and share inspiring stories that reminds people of their wonderful ability to dream and make anything happen with determination and willpower. I could not find a better partner than my friends in The Emirates to carry this message forward and enable people globally to accomplish what they have long wished for. I am committed to empowering individuals to change their realities to the better.”

Alia Al Hammadi, director of the Emirates Nation Brand office, said, “Since its foundation, The Emirates has united people from more than 190 nationalities to fulfill their utmost potential. This investment in the human capital has, in return, driven the nation’s rapid growth and development to great strides in less than half a century. At a time with unprecedented global change and uncertainty, our hope is to inspire, create and build a bigger sense of community and togetherness to uplift and encourage the next generation.”

She added, “Together with Kevin Hart, this campaign is the first step towards bringing the world’s youth together and inspiring them that the impossible does not exist with resilience and determination.”

Who can participate?

To be eligible for the competition, participants need to follow @marsshotuae on Instagram before posting their videos.

Videos must not exceed one minute and must be posted with the hashtag #MarsShot.

Submissions close on July 19, 2020.

Once submissions end, the judging panel will shortlist 15 finalists on the campaign’s official website www.marsshot.ae and invite the public to vote for the top five dreamers.

On July 24, 2020, the shortlisted five will be announced.

After further panel interviews and evaluation, Kevin Hart and a representative from The Emirates will announce the three winners in a live virtual event to be livestreamed on July 29, 2020.

Mars Shot is open to all nationalities and age groups across the world.

What are the judges looking for exactly?

The Emirates said in a statement: “Entries will be evaluated based on the originality and personal association with the dream, impact, message content and quality of presentation. Dreams submitted need to be tangible and practical to achieve on real grounds.”