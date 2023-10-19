Dubai: The ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign, which was launched in the UAE last week to provide relief to Palestinians affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, is continuing in line with the UAE’s approach to humanitarianism based on solidarity and cooperation.

The campaign is organising events on Saturday, October 21 in Dubai and on Sunday, October 22 in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The events aim to prepare 25,000 relief packages with the support of volunteers from across the UAE, including citizens and residents, in addition to many public and private institutions.

Overseen by Dubai Cares, the event on Saturdaywill take place from 9am to 2pm at Al Rimal Hall in Dubai, opposite to Dubai Outlet Mall, on Dubai-Al Ain Road.

On Sunday, October 22, two events will be held. Overseen by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the first event will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 9am to 2pm. The second event will be held at the Expo Center Sharjah from 9am to 2pm under the supervision of the Sharjah Charitable Society.

These new events follow the campaign’s successful first day on Sunday, October 15, at Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed. More than 4,500 volunteers took part in the event. They prepared 13,000 relief packages, including food baskets and packages, for children, mothers, and women.

The campaign highlights the UAE’s continuous humanitarian efforts to help those affected in the Gaza Strip. The UAE’s values are evident in its many initiatives intended to mitigate the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people, especially children and women.

The initiative aims to mitigate the severity of the humanitarian conditions and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the Gaza Strip’s population. More than 1 million children are affected by the current conflict, and the campaign will work to meet children and mothers’ basic needs in addition to providing health supplies and general hygiene materials.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development. 20 relief and humanitarian institutions are participating.

Those wishing to volunteer to prepare relief packages can register through several volunteering platforms, including ‘Volunteers.Emirates’, Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Volunteering Programme, Sharjah Volunteering Centre, and Youm for Dubai.