Sharjah: Sharjah will host its round of the nationwide ‘Tarahhum for Gaza’ (Compassion for Gaza) appeal at Expo Centre on Sunday, October 22.
The relief campaign, which will runs from 8am to 1.30pm, will be jointly conducted by Sharjah Charitable Society, The Big Heart Foundation, Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sharjah Volunteer Centre.
The campaign, which is seeking urgent donations and support from community members in the UAE, comes as part of the humanitarian support being raised by the UAE across its cities and towns for providing urgent relief packages for Palestinians in Gaza.
Sharjah Charitable Society has made it possible to receive cash donations through the donation methods available on the website, which include credit cards, donations via Apple and Samsung Pay, bank transfer, and SMS. The Society can receive telephone calls and inquiries from members of the public on its hotline 80014.