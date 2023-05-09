Abu Dhabi: The UAE condemned the Israeli operation that targeted areas in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death and injury of several people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) called on Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region.
Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed three militant group leaders early Tuesday and left 10 others dead, according to officials in the Palestinian territory.
The Gaza health ministry said four children were among those killed and 20 people were wounded, some of them in serious or critical condition, after the attacks which left buildings ablaze and reduced others to rubble.
Violence also flared later in the West Bank when Israeli forces launched a raid in Nablus that left at least a dozen people suffering bullet wounds, according to Palestinian medics.
