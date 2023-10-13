Abu Dhabi: The UAE has launched a relief campaign to assist Palestinians in the Gaza Strip affected by the ongoing war.
The campaign, called ‘Compassion for Gaza’, will see collection centres being set up for assembling humanitarian relief packages. It is a collaborative effort involving humanitarian and charitable institutions, volunteer centres, the private sector, and all societal segments within the country, as well as the media.
The campaign is organised in collaboration with the World Food Programme, and coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development, embodying the UAE’s humanitarian endeavour to extend urgent aid to the Palestinian people.
The initiative seeks to express solidarity with Palestinian children and families impacted by the war, aiming to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and mitigate the distress of the most vulnerable groups, notably the 1 million children who make up nearly half of the Gaza Strip’s population. The campaign strives to cater to their basic needs and those of their mothers, besides furnishing health supplies and hygiene materials.
The campaign is set to commence on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, supervised by the Emirates Red Crescent at the Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed from 9am to 4pm. Following this, the campaign will be rolled out across the other emirates.