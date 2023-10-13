Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed in a telephone conversation with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, the latest developments in the region and efforts towards de-escalation and protection of civilians.
They also touched on the humanitarian fallout of the crisis, and efforts to provide safe passage routes to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to civilians.
Evacuation order
Israel's army on Friday has called for all Gaza City residents to evacuate their homes and head south of the territory "for their safety". "The IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza as shown on the map," the army said in a statement.
UAE leads in peace, humanitarian efforts
The UAE has taken the lead in diplomatic and humanitarian initiativeshttps://gulfnews.com/opinion/op-eds/israel-gaza-war-uae-takes-lead-in-peace-and-humanitarian-efforts-1.98705632 aimed at addressing the unfolding crisis.
In a diplomatic move, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in a key phone call with US President Joe Biden, discussing ongoing regional developments and the paramount need to safeguard the lives of civilians.