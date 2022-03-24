Dubai: Talabat UAE will launch a road safety week to secure the safety and wellbeing of its growing fleet of riders.
The region’s leading local technology organisation said the safety week will be observed from March 28 this year and will be held frequently during the year.
According to a statement, the initiative is designed to complement efforts by the UAE government to foster a road safety culture and reduce road accidents through additional intensive training, as well as positive reinforcements by awarding riders for adhering to traffic instructions.
Talabat’s decision to expand its awareness campaign to the public about the need to be mindful of smaller vehicles on the road is the result of rider focus group insights, who shared some of their biggest challenges on the road, which included other motorists changing lanes quickly without indicating, stopping suddenly without activating blinkers, or driving too fast and tailgating. Riders also appealed to road users, especially those driving big vehicles, to pay more attention to smaller vehicles to help keep them and other road users safe.
“By dedicating a special week for road safety, we aim to lead by example and raise awareness amongst the public and riders to drive safely and avoid dangerous acts like speeding and overtaking other cars,” Tatiana Rahal, managing director at talabat UAE said. “We are also rewarding riders who adhere to traffic rules to encourage positive behaviour,” Rahal added.
So far in 2022, more than 20 joint training sessions have already been conducted with the authorities across the country, compared to 25 held in entire 2021.