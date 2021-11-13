Motorcycle riders must wear helmets and other protective gear and abide by traffic laws

The new road safety campaign in Abu Dhabi targets restaurants, couriers, retailers, delivery companies and all their riders, especially those using motorcycles to deliver goods. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Delivery riders in Abu Dhabi must abide by all traffic regulations and be dressed in approved personal protective equipment when on the job, traffic authorities in Abu Dhabi have advised. These personal protective equipment include helmets and clothing suitable for motorcyclists.

Motorcyclists must also avoid speeding and driving in bad weather, the authorities — part of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi — have said in a new awareness campaign for this sector.

Safer delivery services

Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Integrated Transport Centre — the public transport wing — along with the Department of Health are seeking to enhance road safety in the emirate by making delivery services safer for all. The new campaign targets restaurants, couriers, retailers, delivery companies and all their riders, especially those using motorcycles to deliver goods.

Key measures

A number of key measures were highlighted in an announcement made by the joint committee:

-Delivery riders must abide by all traffic regulations and avoid illegal behaviours that can endanger themselves as well as other road users.

-Delivery riders must avoid speeding.

-Riders must stick to their lanes and avoid overtaking. The failure to indicate when overtaking and sudden veering after changing lanes have been cited as the primary causes of motorcycle accidents. So riders ought to avoid such practises. -Companies must provide riders with personal protective equipment, such as helmets and clothing suitable for motorcyclists, which must be worn by the riders when on the job.

-The front and tail lights of bikes should be functional.

-There should be reflective stickers on delivery bikes.

-Riders must also avoid riding during periods of bad weather.

-Riders must avoid parking on pedestrian crossings and at the entrances and exits to buildings and villas.