School classes to resume for new term on Sunday, April 18 under Ramadan schedule in UAE

UAE Ministry of Education says the spring break in schools will last from March 28 to April 15. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: Spring break is just around the corner for schoolchildren across the UAE.

The ongoing semester is scheduled to end later this month, and families are gearing up for a three-week break for children. When they return to school, children are likely to follow a reduced-hour Ramadan schedule.

According to the UAE Ministry of Education, the spring break will last from March 28 to April 15. Teachers will be off from Sunday, April 4 until Thursday, April 15.

In effect, this means that Thursday, March 25 will be the last day of classes for the current semester. Classes will resume again on Sunday, April 18.

Ramadan dates

During this break, the holy month of Ramadan is set to begin. According to astronomer predictions, the first day of fasting will be on Tuesday, April 13, subject to the sighting of the moon.

This means that when children resume classes on April 18, their school days are likely to be shorter, in keeping with official mandates on Ramadan schedules.

The month of Ramadan will continue into May. May 13 has been predicted as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, which will mark the next school break.

Private schools