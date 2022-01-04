Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, had approved the official holidays calendar for government and private sectors employees for 2021 and 2022.
The decision aims to enable all families and employees working in various sectors to pre-plan holidays, in addition to supporting the national economy.
It comes as part the government’s efforts being made to regulate the workflow in the public and private sectors, and ensure business balance and continuity.
Public and private sector holidays for 2022 include:
• January 1, 2022 - New Year's holiday.
• 29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal 1443 - Eid Al Fitr holiday.
• 9 Dhu Al Hijjah 1443 - Day of Arafat.
• 10 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1443 - Eid Al Adha Holiday.
• July 30, 2022 - New Hijri Year 1444.
• October 8, 2022 – Prophet’s Birthday.
• December 1, 2022 - Commemoration Day.
• December 2 to 3, 2022 - National Day.