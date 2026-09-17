Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi introduces entry fee for visitors

Visitors from Asia represented the largest share at 52 per cent, followed by Europe at 31 per cent and North America at 10 per cent. Africa and South America each accounted for 3 per cent, while Australia represented 1 per cent. India was the largest source market, making up 21 per cent of visitors, followed by China at 10 per cent, Russia at 8 per cent, the United States at 7 per cent and Germany at 4 per cent.