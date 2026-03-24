Over 3.2 million worshippers and visitors hosted at UAE grand mosques during Ramadan

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi welcomed 1,695,698 guests
Dubai: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) welcomed more than 3.2 million worshippers and visitors across its network of mosques during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr prayers, according to figures released by the Centre.
A total of 3,226,103 guests were recorded at mosques under its management, including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah, and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah. The Abu Dhabi mosque alone received nearly 1.7 million guests, making it the busiest site during the holy month.
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The Centre also reported a record number of Iftar meals distributed as part of the annual “Our Fasting Guests” initiative, held in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
A total of 2,605,810 meals were distributed across the mosques during Ramadan, including 980,010 meals at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi — the highest number in the mosque’s history. Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain distributed 550,240 meals, while Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah served 265,560 meals.
The initiative was implemented under the umbrella of Erth Zayed Philanthropies and the Zayed for Good Foundation, in cooperation with strategic partner Erth Abu Dhabi.
Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers were led by a distinguished group of imams, including Idris Abkar, Yahya Aishan, Alaa Al-Mazjaji, Abdullah Al-Balushi, and Abdulbasit Abdulsamad, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere throughout the holy month.
On Zayed Humanitarian Day, the Centre also distributed an audio Qur’an recited by the mosque’s imams as part of its religious and cultural initiatives.
In addition, the Centre hosted three Ramadan lectures of the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis and organised 18 lectures delivered by scholars who were Guests of the UAE President in cooperation with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.
The Centre continued to promote cultural awareness through guided mosque tours and community programmes.
During Ramadan, 87 cultural tours were organised for more than 1,400 visitors, highlighting Islamic culture, the mosque’s architecture, and the UAE’s values of tolerance and coexistence.
Tourism companies made 3,491 bookings, bringing in 72,205 visitors, while 27 official delegations involving 652 guests were also hosted at the mosque.
The sixth season of the “Bridges” programme brought together 164 participants, including diplomats from Australia, the United States, Canada and Slovenia, as well as students and community members, for volunteer activities and Iftar gatherings aimed at strengthening cross-cultural dialogue.
More than 600 volunteers supported operations during Ramadan, including SZGMC staff, Emirates Red Crescent volunteers, and community teams such as “Abshir Ya Watan” and “Ma’an”, alongside police, paramedics and civil defence personnel.
The Centre coordinated with more than 20 government entities and institutions to manage crowd flow, traffic and safety, with support from Mawaqif and Saaed for Traffic Systems.
The Centre also expanded its digital and media presence during Ramadan, launching the “Afnan” social media platform to share religious and cultural content, including imam recitations and Ramadan programmes.
More than 130 media materials were produced, while over 560 local, regional and international media outlets covered the Centre’s activities, generating more than 1,900 news reports and social media features.
The Centre said it continued to provide regular updates to the public throughout Ramadan, including imam schedules, services and daily religious content, as part of its ongoing community engagement efforts.