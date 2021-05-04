Dubai skyline Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai and Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued a series of legislations pertaining to the restructuring of certain Dubai government entities. The legislations aim to further raise the efficiency of government institutions.

His Highness issued Law No. (6) of 2021, pertaining to the transfer of the International Institute for Tolerance to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Department. The transfer will take place within three months of the law’s publication in the official gazette. All responsibilities and duties of the institute will also be transferred to the department. The Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai will decide which organisational unit of the Islamic Affairs Department will manage the responsibilities and functions of the institute. All assets, employees and financial resources allocated by the Department of Finance to the Institute and the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Tolerance, as well as all its liabilities and commitments will be transferred to the department.

This Law annuls Law No. (9) of 2017 on the establishment of the institute, Decree No. (28) of 2017 pertaining to the appointment of a director general of the Institute, Decree No. (28) of 2020 on the formation of the Board of Trustees of the institute, and The Executive Council’s Resolution No. (49) of 2018 on the organisational structure of the institute. The law annuls any other law or legislation that may contradict it. The law is effective after three months of the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Cancelation of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre

His Highness also issued Law No. (7) of 2021 pertaining to the dissolution of the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre, which was established as per Law No. (13) of 2013 and the transfer of all its responsibilities, functions, assets, allocated financial resources as well as its commitments and liabilities to the Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy). The new Law is effective three months after its publication in the Official Gazette.

The chairman of The Executive Council will issue the decisions necessary to implement this law, which annuls Law No. (13) of 2013 on the establishment of the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre and Decree No. (3) of 2020 forming the centre’s board of directors. The law also annuls any other law that may contradict it.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issued Law No. (9) of 2021, amending some bylaws of Law No. (2) of 2017 on the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

According to the Law, bylaws No. (2), (3), (4), (9), (12), and (15) of Law No. (2) of 2017 will be replaced by new bylaws related to the foundation’s headquarters, appointment of its executive director, financial resources of the foundation, and the issuance of executive decisions.

As per the amended bylaws, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation will be merged into the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and its CEO will be appointed according to a resolution issued by the chairman of the Executive Arts Council.

The chairman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority will issue the decisions required to implement this Law. Meanwhile, Laws No. (7), (8), (10), (11) of the foundation will be annulled, along with Resolution No. (1) of 2017 pertaining to the appointment of a president of the Foundation. The new law annuls any other decision that may contradict it. The law is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award

His Highness also issued Decree No. (13) of 2021 amending bylaws of Decree No. (36) of 2015 on the establishment of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award. The new decree amends bylaws No. (1), (4), (6), (7), (10) of Decree No. (36) of 2015.

The amended bylaws pertain to the periodicity of the award. The new bylaws also include amendments to the roles and responsibilities of the Board of Trustees of the Award.

According to the new decree, the secretary general of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award will be appointed by the chairman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. The resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Central Grievance Committee

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also issued Decree No. (12) of 2021 on the Central Grievance Committee of Dubai Government Employees. The new decree extends the scope of the committee to cover grievances submitted by employees of 44 government entities, in accordance with the requirements and procedures set by The Executive Council’s Decision No. (41) of 2015 on the Central Grievance Committee.

According to the Decree, all entities are required to cooperate with the Central Grievance Committee and provide all the support necessary to help it achieve its objectives.

The decree also requires all government entities to make the changes required to abide by the Executive Council’s Decision No. (41) of 2015 on the Central Grievance Committee, and the Executive Council’s Decision No. (4) of 2019 on the adoption of a disciplinary, grievance and complaints system for Dubai Government employees and the establishment of internal grievances subcommittees within three months of the issuance of the decree.

The chairman of the Executive Council will issue the decisions required to implement the decree. The decree annuls any legislations that may contradict it and will be effective three months after its publication in the Official Gazette.

Dissolution of Dubai Design and Fashion Council

His Highness issued Decree No. (14) of 2021 pertaining to the dissolution of the Dubai Design and Fashion Council. The chairman of the Executive Council will issue the decisions required to implement this decree. The new decree annuls Decree No. (23) of 2013 and Executive Council Decision No. (20) of 2014 on the appointment of Board members of the Dubai Design and Fashion Council.