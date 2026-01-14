GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mansoor attends World Safety Summit 2026 in Dubai

Summit spotlights worldwide cooperation and recognises advances in public safety

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, participated in the World Safety Summit 2026, convened in Dubai. The event, by the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense, gathered representatives spanning 64 countries alongside 31 organisations, counting several prominent international fire and safety bodies. Senior dignitaries, as well as heads of delegations from abroad, filled the assembly.

Over the course of the summit, Sheikh Mansoor reviewed the progress of the One Billion Readiness Initiative, introduced a year earlier with the aim to cultivate fire safety awareness among one billion individuals across four years. First-year figures showed the initiative reached more than 500 million people, driven by 250 million digital engagements across 64 countries and cities. Messages reached audiences in 25 languages through 68 global awareness drives. The campaign contributed to measurable shifts: an 18 per cent decline in fire cases, a 24 per cent betterment in emergency response rates, a 25 per cent fall in fatalities, and the estimated annual preservation of 45,000 lives.

Sheikh Mansoor recognised three organisations — CTIF, Fire Aid, and NFPA— by awarding the Global Impact Award for Community Safety, reflecting their prominent roles in community-focused training and outreach under the initiative. The formalities concluded with a group photograph capturing the participants.

Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi declared that the World Safety Summit signals Dubai Civil Defense’s adherence to directives from leadership to advance Dubai’s standing internationally through cross-border partnerships and innovation. He highlighted the One Billion Readiness Initiative as “a pioneering model for international preventive awareness, enhancing global safety culture and community readiness.” Delegates in attendance commended Dubai’s effectiveness in staging programmes that advance public safety and exemplify best practice.

Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
