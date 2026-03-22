Sheikh Hamdan shares adorable pic of daughter on her birthday

Hind just turned one - and of course there was cake
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has posted a super cute picture of his little princess, Hind, celebrating her first birthday.
Born on March 22, 2025, Hind was named after Sheikh Hamdan’s mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.
In the image that he shared on social media, we see Hind in a frilly white dress getting ready to cut her two-tiered birthday cake – also kitted out in white, with a red trim.
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Hind is Sheikh Hamdan’s fourth child.
The Crown Prince became a father for the first time in 2021 with the birth of twins — a boy, Rashid, and a girl, Sheikha. He later welcomed a third child in 2023.