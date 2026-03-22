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Sheikh Hamdan shares adorable pic of daughter on her birthday

Hind just turned one - and of course there was cake

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Sheikh Hamdan shares adorable pic of daughter on her birthday
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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has posted a super cute picture of his little princess, Hind, celebrating her first birthday.

Born on March 22, 2025, Hind was named after Sheikh Hamdan’s mother,  Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

In the image that he shared on social media, we see Hind in a frilly white dress getting ready to cut her two-tiered birthday cake – also kitted out in white, with a red trim.

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Hind is Sheikh Hamdan’s fourth child.

The Crown Prince became a father for the first time in 2021 with the birth of twins — a boy, Rashid, and a girl, Sheikha. He later welcomed a third child in 2023.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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