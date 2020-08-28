Dubai: On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, posted a video where he was paying tributes to the first batch female graduates at the Dubai Police Academy.
“Happy to meet an elite group of women who are graduates of the first batch at the Dubai Police Academy,” Sheikh Hamdan captioned in Arabic the one-minute video he posted on Twitter on Friday. “The Emirati women have proven their worth in various fields and can hold responsibilities in defending the security of the homeland, its citizens and residents,” he added.
Addressing the female police officers, Sheikh Hamdan said: “I’m proud of you all. People will always remember you as the first batch of female cadet officers. I’m honoured to be here among you.”
Dubai Police Commander-In-Chief Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri and other senior officers of the Dubai Police were present during the occasion.