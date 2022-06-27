Sharjah: The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA) will be organising a carnival for workers on the occasion Eid Al Adha, under the name ‘Eid with Workers’.
The first-of-its-kind festival will be held from June 30 to July 15 at the Labour Park in Al Saja’a Industrial Area, Sharjah, LSDA announced today.
The festival includes cultural programmes, medical examinations, awareness workshops, entertainment programmes and Eid Bazaar. Eid gifts and food will also be given away to more than 5,000 persons.
Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, the LSDA chairman, said: “By holding the festival, we aim at enhancing the social, cultural and moral atmosphere for workers and to gather them in one place to exchange cultures and Eid traditions.”
He added that the festival will also achieve part of LSDA’s objectives of holding labour events and activities in coordination with the government authorities concerned, as well as strengthening work relationships between employers who sponsor the festival and workers.
The festival, held in cooperation with the Indian Association in Sharjah, will include free medical checkups for workers covering eye and dental examinations, offered by various clinics. The medical activities will also include campaigns to fight smoking and communicable diseases at work places. The awareness lectures, motivational sessions and legal consultations are also aimed at enhancing the morale and social spirit of workers.
The entertainment programme will feature musical performances — including Tanoura dance, Bollywood dance, Punjabi dance — a Bengali band, an African band, and Pakistani numbers in Pashto, Syriaki and Punjabi