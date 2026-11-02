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Sharjah Police wins top award for public safety campaign

Sharjah Security programme recognised for promoting prevention and community safety

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed honours Sharjah Police at the awards ceremony.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed honours Sharjah Police at the awards ceremony.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has won a prestigious award for its Sharjah Security programme, which uses digital platforms to raise public awareness, promote preventive behaviour and enhance community safety and quality of life.

The force received the Outstanding Communication Impact on Quality of Life Award for its Sharjah Security programme at the 13th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award, held on Monday.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, honoured the Sharjah Police General Command during the ceremony, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

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The event was attended by several sheikhs, ministers, senior government officials, heads and directors of government departments and authorities, and representatives of participating organisations.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, attended the ceremony alongside members of the team behind the award-winning programme.

The award recognises the police force's efforts to modernise its security media operations and adopt communication tools that keep pace with digital transformation. The initiatives support its strategic objectives of strengthening security and improving quality of life, in line with the vision of the UAE and Sharjah governments.

Colonel Abdul Rahman Khater, Deputy Director of the Security Media Department at Sharjah Police, said the award reflected the force's commitment to making security media a strategic partner in achieving its institutional goals.

He said the role of security media went beyond reporting incidents and showcasing police achievements to shaping public awareness, encouraging preventive behaviour and promoting shared responsibility for community safety.

The aim, he said, was to help build a society that is more aware, responsible and secure.

Khater said the recognition also highlighted the importance of investing in meaningful media content that addresses the public's interests and delivers practical awareness messages.

Broadcast on Sharjah Police's social media platforms, Sharjah Security offers an insight into police operations and field activities while highlighting issues that matter to the community.

Using innovative communication approaches, the programme seeks to encourage positive behaviour and strengthen public trust and cooperation between the police and the community.

Khater said Sharjah Police would continue to improve the quality of its media content and make greater use of advanced technologies to deliver messages that have a wider reach and greater impact.

He added that these efforts would strengthen the contribution of security media to national priorities and help create a lasting, positive impact on society.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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