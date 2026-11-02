Sharjah desert gatherings allowed, police clarify rules

"There is no general ban on entering open areas. We have not prevented people from going into desert areas. Entry is permitted to everyone, and we do not restrict people's freedom to take their vehicles into these areas," Al Kay said.

Al Kay stressed that there was no blanket ban on entering open desert areas and that residents were free to take their vehicles into such locations, provided they complied with traffic regulations and respected restrictions in designated zones.

Brigadier Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, addressed the issue during the direct line programme, broadcast on Sharjah TV and Radio, after a resident called in to complain that five vehicles had received violations while their occupants were spending time together in an open desert area.

Sharjah: Residents are free to visit and gather in open desert areas across Sharjah and will not be fined simply for sitting with friends or family, a senior police official has clarified in response to complaints about violations issued to motorists in the desert.

During the programme, the caller said the group had been sitting in the desert when authorities issued violations against all five vehicles. The offence was reportedly recorded as (gathering violation), leaving the motorists confused about whether gathering in desert areas was permitted.

Al Kay reiterated that access to open desert areas was permitted and that the authorities had not imposed a general restriction on residents visiting these locations. However, motorists must comply with traffic regulations and respect signs prohibiting entry or parking in restricted areas.

He stressed that simply gathering with friends or family in open areas does not constitute a violation, adding that police would look into the complaint involving the five vehicles to establish why the fines were issued.

Al Kay clarified that residents are free to drive into open desert areas, but must observe restrictions at specific locations where entry, stopping or parking is prohibited. Such areas are clearly marked with signs alerting motorists to the restrictions.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.