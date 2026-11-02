Sharjah desert gatherings allowed, police clarify rules

Al Kay responds to a resident's complaint on the Direct Line programme broadcast
Sharjah: Residents are free to visit and gather in open desert areas across Sharjah and will not be fined simply for sitting with friends or family, a senior police official has clarified in response to complaints about violations issued to motorists in the desert.
Brigadier Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, addressed the issue during the direct line programme, broadcast on Sharjah TV and Radio, after a resident called in to complain that five vehicles had received violations while their occupants were spending time together in an open desert area.
Al Kay stressed that there was no blanket ban on entering open desert areas and that residents were free to take their vehicles into such locations, provided they complied with traffic regulations and respected restrictions in designated zones.
"There is no general ban on entering open areas. We have not prevented people from going into desert areas. Entry is permitted to everyone, and we do not restrict people's freedom to take their vehicles into these areas," Al Kay said.
During the programme, the caller said the group had been sitting in the desert when authorities issued violations against all five vehicles. The offence was reportedly recorded as (gathering violation), leaving the motorists confused about whether gathering in desert areas was permitted.
The caller said the group had wondered whether the fines were related to playing loud music, causing a disturbance, driving close to residential neighbourhoods, entering a restricted military area or shining lights towards the sand.
The violations had left the group worried about whether they could continue visiting the desert without risking further penalties.
Responding to the complaint, Al Kay stressed that simply being present in an open area with friends or family did not constitute an offence.
Al Kay clarified that residents are free to drive into open desert areas, but must observe restrictions at specific locations where entry, stopping or parking is prohibited. Such areas are clearly marked with signs alerting motorists to the restrictions.
He stressed that simply gathering with friends or family in open areas does not constitute a violation, adding that police would look into the complaint involving the five vehicles to establish why the fines were issued.
"We will follow up on this matter and verify the exact reasons for issuing these violations," he said.
Al Kay reiterated that access to open desert areas was permitted and that the authorities had not imposed a general restriction on residents visiting these locations. However, motorists must comply with traffic regulations and respect signs prohibiting entry or parking in restricted areas.
Al Kay also highlighted the role of police patrols in monitoring vehicle movement, maintaining road safety and assisting members of the public across the emirate.
He said patrols were deployed along highway roads and in different areas to oversee traffic movement, guide motorists and provide assistance whenever required.