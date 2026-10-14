Indian Sports Ministry to meet after spending Rs 7 billion on Asian Games athletes

The meeting is expected to assess whether the underwhelming results stemmed from preparation, selection, execution or other factors. The ministry will also consider remedial measures to ensure India’s leading athletes deliver more consistent performances at major international competitions.

Athletics recorded one of the steepest declines. India’s gold medal tally in the discipline dropped from six at Hangzhou to just one at the 2026 Games. Nevertheless, the event also happened to be India’s second most successful Asian Games outing.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.