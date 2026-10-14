GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Indian Sports Ministry to meet after spending Rs 7 billion on Asian Games athletes

India's performance at 2026 Asian Games under scrutiny in key review meeting

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
PV Sindhu confirms semifinal spot at Australian Open (Credit: Badminton Photo)
PV Sindhu confirms semifinal spot at Australian Open (Credit: Badminton Photo)

Dubai: India’s Sports Ministry will hold a review meeting on Thursday, October 15, to investigate the country’s performance at the 2026 Asian Games, with experienced athletes, including PV Sindhu and Manu Bhaker, expected to come under scrutiny.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the discussions, which will examine the reasons behind India’s decline and identify measures to improve future performances.

India sent a 501-member athletic contingent to the Games, with the Sports Ministry stating that Rs 700 crore (Dh 270.3 million) had been spent on the athletes over the past three years.

The Indian contingent finished with 85 medals, including 21 gold, a considerable drop from the record 106 medals won at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Although India secured 11 gold medals in the final two days, courtesy of strong performances in archery, hockey, boxing and golf, the overall campaign raised questions about several established athletes.

Badminton was a major disappointment, with India returning home with just one bronze medal, won by the men’s team. Experienced campaigners Sindhu and the defending men’s doubles champions, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, suffered early exits.

Shooting also fell short of expectations, with two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker failing to secure a medal in her events.

Athletics recorded one of the steepest declines. India’s gold medal tally in the discipline dropped from six at Hangzhou to just one at the 2026 Games. Nevertheless, the event also happened to be India’s second most successful Asian Games outing.

The meeting is expected to assess whether the underwhelming results stemmed from preparation, selection, execution or other factors. The ministry will also consider remedial measures to ensure India’s leading athletes deliver more consistent performances at major international competitions.

With India aiming to build on its Asian Games record, the review could prove important in shaping preparations for upcoming international events.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

PV Sindhu

Sindhu slams ‘poor’ scheduling at Asian Games

2m read
India's captain Shreyas Iyer (R) shakes hands with Japanese captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming during a press conference ahead of their T20 cricket match, in Tokyo on September 21, 2026.

India set 32 target, yet survive underdogs Japan

2m read
It was a weekend to remember in sport!

Winners and losers from the weekend in sport

5m read
Nitesh Siwach will represent India in the Asian Games

Meet Nitesh Siwach: From delivering milk to Asian Games

2m read