R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan makes first post after disappointing Asian Games debut

He also failed to qualify for the final in the men’s 200m freestyle, finishing 13th overall with a time of 1:52.01. The swimmer subsequently faced another setback in the 200m backstroke, bringing a difficult campaign to a close.

Vedaant’s first appearance at the continental showpiece did not go as planned . He was part of India’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team that finished ninth in the heats, narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

However, the results are unlikely to define his career. At 21, Vedaant remains relatively young and was competing at his first Asian Games, gaining valuable experience against some of the continent’s best swimmers.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.