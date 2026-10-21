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R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan makes first post after disappointing Asian Games debut

Vedaant Madhavan vows comeback after challenging Asian Games debut

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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R Madhavan with his wife Sarita and their son Vedaant
R Madhavan with his wife Sarita and their son Vedaant
twitter.com/ActorMadhavan

Dubai: Vedaant Madhavan has broken his silence on social media after a challenging Asian Games debut, with the Indian swimmer vowing to return stronger after missing out on qualification for several events in Japan.

The 21-year-old, son of Bollywood actor R Madhavan, shared pictures from Japan on Instagram, reflecting on his experience representing India at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

“Always an honour to represent my country. I’ll be back competing at the highest level in Godspeed. Arigato, Japan,” Vedaant wrote in the caption.

Vedaant’s first appearance at the continental showpiece did not go as planned. He was part of India’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team that finished ninth in the heats, narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

He also failed to qualify for the final in the men’s 200m freestyle, finishing 13th overall with a time of 1:52.01. The swimmer subsequently faced another setback in the 200m backstroke, bringing a difficult campaign to a close.

However, the results are unlikely to define his career. At 21, Vedaant remains relatively young and was competing at his first Asian Games, gaining valuable experience against some of the continent’s best swimmers.

He has already enjoyed success at international competitions, winning medals at events including the Malaysia Open, Thailand Open, Danish Open and Asian Age Group Championships.

Vedaant has also established himself in Indian swimming, setting a national junior record in the men’s 1,500m freestyle in 2022.

His latest post suggests he is focused on learning from the experience and returning to competition at the highest level, with opportunities ahead to build on his previous achievements.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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