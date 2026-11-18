The record was a welcome response for Madhavan after he endured a challenging meet against the University of Virginia last week . He finished seventh in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events as West Virginia suffered a 175-83 defeat.

Despite setting a new benchmark for West Virginia, the quartet finished 11th overall, sharing the position with the University of Louisville. Their performance earned the Mountaineers 42 points and contributed to the men’s team tally of 165 points through event six of the competition.

The 21-year-old swimmer, son of Bollywood actor R Madhavan, was part of the quartet that clocked 6:24.82 to break the university’s previous record in the event on Tuesday. Junior Oskar Farkas and freshmen Jin Rossi and Owen Eisenhofer joined Madhavan in the record-breaking team.

Madhavan is in his senior year at West Virginia after transferring from Virginia Tech. The Dubai-born swimmer has represented India at international competitions, including the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, and was among the country’s emerging distance freestyle swimmers.

Madhavan clocked 1:42.10 in the 200-yard freestyle and 4:44.13 in the 500-yard event, falling well short of the leading swimmers. The Ohio State Invitational offered an opportunity to respond, and he was part of a relay team that delivered a record-breaking performance.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.