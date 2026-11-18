Vedaant Madhavan helps set new record at Ohio State Invitational relay event
Dubai: Vedaant Madhavan bounced back from a difficult outing against Virginia to help West Virginia University set a new programme record in the men’s 800-yard freestyle relay at the Ohio State Invitational.
The 21-year-old swimmer, son of Bollywood actor R Madhavan, was part of the quartet that clocked 6:24.82 to break the university’s previous record in the event on Tuesday. Junior Oskar Farkas and freshmen Jin Rossi and Owen Eisenhofer joined Madhavan in the record-breaking team.
Despite setting a new benchmark for West Virginia, the quartet finished 11th overall, sharing the position with the University of Louisville. Their performance earned the Mountaineers 42 points and contributed to the men’s team tally of 165 points through event six of the competition.
The record was a welcome response for Madhavan after he endured a challenging meet against the University of Virginia last week. He finished seventh in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events as West Virginia suffered a 175-83 defeat.
Madhavan clocked 1:42.10 in the 200-yard freestyle and 4:44.13 in the 500-yard event, falling well short of the leading swimmers. The Ohio State Invitational offered an opportunity to respond, and he was part of a relay team that delivered a record-breaking performance.
The achievement also marked a significant moment for West Virginia’s swimming programme. The previous school record in the 800-yard freestyle relay was 6:24.88, set in 2025. The new quartet shaved 0.06 seconds off that mark.
Madhavan is in his senior year at West Virginia after transferring from Virginia Tech. The Dubai-born swimmer has represented India at international competitions, including the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, and was among the country’s emerging distance freestyle swimmers.
The Ohio State Invitational is being held at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio, from November 17 to 20, with West Virginia competing against several leading university swimming programmes.