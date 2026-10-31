R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan prepares for next chapter after Asian Games debut

Vedaant Madhavan gears up for new challenges with WVU swimming team
Dubai: Vedaant Madhavan appears ready for a fresh chapter in his swimming career after sharing a glimpse of his preparations with West Virginia University’s swimming and diving team.
Vedaant joined the Big 12 Conference programme last year after transferring from Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers have made a strong start to the 2026-27 season, winning three of their four meets. Their only defeat came against Virginia Tech, while they registered victories over Penn State, Cincinnati and Delaware.
The son of actor R Madhavan posted a series of pictures on Instagram in his WVU swimming outfit, accompanied by the caption: “This one’s gonna be special”. He even posed with the Indian flag, flaunting his father's name on his swimming cap.
Although Vedaant has not featured in an event for the team this season, the upcoming meets could provide opportunities for the 21-year-old to make his mark. West Virginia are scheduled to face Clarion and Virginia in early November before heading into the Ohio State Invitational.
College swimming offers Vedaant another platform to develop his technique and compete against strong opposition as he looks to progress at the senior level.
His Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya in September did not produce the results he would have hoped for. Vedaant was part of India’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team, which finished ninth in the heats, missing the final by one place. He also failed to qualify for the 200m freestyle final after finishing 13th overall in 1:52.01.
However, at 21, he has time to build on the experience and continue his development.