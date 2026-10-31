R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan prepares for next chapter after Asian Games debut

The son of actor R Madhavan posted a series of pictures on Instagram in his WVU swimming outfit, accompanied by the caption: “This one’s gonna be special”. He even posed with the Indian flag, flaunting his father's name on his swimming cap.

Vedaant joined the Big 12 Conference programme last year after transferring from Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers have made a strong start to the 2026-27 season, winning three of their four meets. Their only defeat came against Virginia Tech, while they registered victories over Penn State, Cincinnati and Delaware.

His Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya in September did not produce the results he would have hoped for. Vedaant was part of India’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team, which finished ninth in the heats, missing the final by one place. He also failed to qualify for the 200m freestyle final after finishing 13th overall in 1:52.01.

Although Vedaant has not featured in an event for the team this season, the upcoming meets could provide opportunities for the 21-year-old to make his mark. West Virginia are scheduled to face Clarion and Virginia in early November before heading into the Ohio State Invitational.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.