R Madhavan’s son Vedaant suffers second loss at Asian Games 2026

For now, the focus shifts to his final event, where he will look to secure a place in the next round and finish his Asian Games debut on a stronger note.

His first disappointment came in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay. Vedaant joined Sajan Prakash, Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda as India finished ninth among 13 teams in the heats. Their time of 7:24.32 was just 0.2 seconds slower than Qatar, which took the eighth and final qualifying spot.

Competing in his second event at his Asian Games debut, Vedaant clocked 1:52.01 to finish 13th overall in the heats. Only the top 10 swimmers advanced to the final, bringing his campaign so far without a final appearance.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.