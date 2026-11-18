Ritika Sajdeh steals the spotlight as Rohit Sharma praises her dance skills
Dubai: Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has made a sweet confession about his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, admitting that she is a better dancer than him.
The former India captain shared the light-hearted moment during his appearance on Sony Entertainment Television’s Family Full House, where he spoke about a memorable family experience.
Rohit revealed that the song ‘Dholida’ is a favourite of his two-year-old son. The track holds a special place in the family because Ritika and their son danced to it during his school annual day celebrations last year.
“Ye gaana mere chhote se 2 saal ke bachche ka favourite gaana hai, kyunki last year annual day hua tha uske school mein, toh is gaane pe mere chhote bachche ko aur meri biwi ko is gaane pe naachna pada tha,” Rohit said.
He recalled watching his wife and son perform together on stage and admitted that the moment made him want to join them.
However, Rohit quickly acknowledged that dancing was not one of his strengths.
“Unn dono ko stage pe aise dance karte hue dekh kar mujhe bhi laga ki main bhi karun, lekin main apni biwi se achha dance nahi karta hoon yaar,” he said.
His comment translates to: “Watching both of them dance on stage made me feel like joining them, but I don't dance better than my wife.”
The candid remark offered viewers a glimpse into Rohit's family life, away from the cricket field, showing his playful side.
Rohit and Ritika married in December 2015 after dating for several years. They have two children, daughter, Samaira and a son.
One of India's most celebrated cricketers, Rohit is known for his achievements on the field. But this time, he was happy to let his wife take the title, at least when it comes to dancing.