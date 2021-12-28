Sharjah: The General Secretariat of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) revealed the launch of a new interactive service that enables the public to communicate directly with the council through WhatsApp.
The council has allocated its new service to mobile number 0509900222 to receive complaints, suggestions and inquiries during the official working hours, thereby enabling the General Secretariat of SCC to enhance its communication with all segments of society, in line with its strategic goals.
The service adds a number of features that aim to empower the community within the framework of implementing its strategic policies and missions. The new facility via WhatsApp will help ensure quality of the services provided in terms of speed of response and interaction.
Muhammad Abdul Jalil Bukhalaf, Director of Communications at SCC, confirmed that the General Secretariat of the Council, with follow-up measures from Ahmad Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General, and Ali Mihad Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the council, launched the new service on WhatsApp No 0509900222.
Bukhalaf explained that the council decided to launch this service after extensive study and preparation in an integrated manner in order to ensure an effective and successful rollout that enables rapid interaction.