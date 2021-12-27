Ministry of Health approves emergency use of the Sinopharm CNBG’s new recombinant protein vaccine in the UAE Image Credit:

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm CNBG’s new recombinant protein vaccine, following the strict monitoring and evaluation of the data of the study conducted in the UAE.

The ministry affirmed that the emergency use of the new vaccine is in full compliance with the regulations and laws for a faster review of licensing procedures.

This is part of the ministry’s painstaking efforts, in cooperation with health authorities, to enhance the prevention of community members from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry added that the vaccine demonstrated an improved immune capacity against the SARS-CoV-2 variants, with a high safety rate that allows rapid production and easy storage and distribution.

Study

The UAE-based study has shown an immune response against the emerging variants of the virus in volunteers who had previously received two doses of the Sinopharm CNBG’s inactivated vaccine. The move reflects the UAE’s strategy to ensure the health and safety of members of society and its continuous efforts to fight the pandemic by all possible means.

Booster dose

The new vaccine will be produced and distributed by Hayat Biotech, a JV between G42 and Sinopharm CNBG, while the vaccine will be available to the public as a booster dose starting January 2022 as part of the measures taken to contain the virus spread.

This comes at a time when reports indicate that the UAE is the world’s largest country in terms of the coverage rate of the Covid-19 vaccine, with over 22 million doses administered until December 23, 2021.

The ministry noted that the positive outcomes achieved of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, and the commitment of community members to get vaccinated have been an important turning point in the fight against the virus, entering the recovery phase and returning to normal life.