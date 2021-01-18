Rafid Solutions which attend to minor traffic accidents in Sharjah, reported 24,400 accidents during the last four months of December. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharah has recorded around 24,400 minor accidents during the last four months of 2020, revealed Rafid Automotive Solutions, a company which handles road accidents in the emirate.

These accidents were reported during the period from early September 2020 to the end of December 2020. Among those accidents, about 60% are related to failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

Abdelrahman Alshamsi, Accident and RSA Department Manager at Rafid Automotive Solutions, said the accident were recorded in various areas of emirate and help the authorities identify various factors behind such road accidents.

He pointed out that there are a variety of factors that led to such accidents.

Some of the major causes behind the accidents:

60% by failing to maintain a safe distance.

10% by failing to stay within the driving lane.

10% by reversing the vehicle without paying due attention.

10% by negligence and a lack of attention.

10% by other affiliated reasons.

Traffic laws

Al Shamsi advised members of the public to adhere to the given instructions and traffic laws while driving, in a way that contributes to preserving their lives and the lives of others, in order to achieve a smooth flow of traffic and in order to improve the general traffic safety at the state level and within the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.

“It is imperative that every driver contributes to reducing traffic accidents through his own personal awareness, commitment and focus, for each of us can contribute to the avoidance and reduction of traffic accidents, as a whole. The reality is that it is only through awareness, commitment and strict adherence to instructions and laws, the lives and souls of the members of the community who travel, can be protected, while providing a safe road for all,” he added.

Smart phone platforms

In the event of a minor traffic accident, the vehicles must be taken off the road and the use of Rafid application, which is available on all smart phone platforms, or contact the call Centre on the toll-free number 80072343, to report the accident.