Security forces stand guard outside the US Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Members of the National Guard secure the area near the Capitol for possible protest ahead of Biden's inauguration, in Washington.
A man shows his I.D. to officers at a security checkpoint in Washington.
National Guard members stand guard outside the US Capitol, in Washington.
A placard with information for pedestrians is seen on a post as members of the National Guard secure the area near the Capitol.
National Guard members walk at the Capitol, in Washington.
Members of the National Guard secure the area near the Capitol.
National Guard troops walk behind fencing in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington.
Police officers receive instructions as they secure the area near the Capitol.
National Guard troops walk behind decorative curtains in the US Capitol.
Trucks block a street near the White House.
Members of the National Guard stand watch outside the Capitol.
National Guard members walk near the White House to reenforce the security.
National guard troops receive guns at the US Capitol as security tightens ahead of presidential inaugural events on Capitol Hill.
A National Guard vehicle is seen around the US Capitol.
People cross a local street closed off by members of the National Guard in Washington.
Razor wire is seen on a fence around the US Capitol.
People make their way through barricades installed, in Washington.
Members of the National Guard stand guard near the Capitol.
National Guard troops patrol a closed street near the White House.
National guard troops receive guns at the US Capitol.
National Guard troops walk the US Capitol grounds.
