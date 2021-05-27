Dubai: A Sharjah Police officer was killed as the patrol car he was in crashed on the Mleiha Road, Sharjah police said on Thursday.
The officer has been identified as First Assistant Rashid Ali Albahi.
The Sharjah Police General Command said it mourns the first assistant duty officer, Rashid Ali Rabih Al Yahy, from the Traffic and Patrols Department, who passed away this morning, Thursday, May 27, 2021.
The officer passed away following a traffic accident that he was exposed to while carrying out his duties on Mleiha Road.
