Sharjah records 11 turning-related crashes and 54 injury-causing accidents in 2025
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have released CCTV footage showing a collision between two sedans at a busy intersection, warning motorists that illegal turns and failure to follow lane discipline can lead to serious accidents.
The footage, shared by the Sharjah Police Operations Centre as part of its Rasad (Monitoring) campaign, shows a silver sedan attempting an unauthorised U-turn from the wrong lane and cutting across the path of another sedan travelling straight through the intersection on a green light.
The second vehicle is unable to avoid the turning car, resulting in a side-impact collision in the middle of the junction.
Police urged motorists to follow traffic regulations, use designated lanes when turning and remain alert to other road users, stressing that unsafe driving practices can put lives at risk.
“Improper turning can put your life and the lives of others in danger. Comply with traffic regulations, for safety begins with your commitment,” Sharjah Police said in its warning.
The incident highlights the risks of making sudden or unauthorised turns at busy intersections, where vehicles travelling in other lanes may have little time to react.
Motorists should follow road markings and traffic signals, position their vehicles in the correct lane before turning and check surrounding traffic before changing direction. Failure to observe lane restrictions can create dangerous situations, particularly at signal-controlled junctions where vehicles move in different directions.
Sharjah Police continue to urge drivers to exercise caution and comply with traffic rules to prevent collisions and protect the safety of motorists and other road users.
The video is part of the Sharjah Police Operations Centre’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety through smart surveillance, public awareness campaigns and traffic enforcement.
Through the Rasad campaign, the force uses surveillance footage to highlight dangerous driving practices and demonstrate the potential consequences of traffic violations.
By sharing footage of real-life incidents, police aim to raise awareness of unsafe driving behaviour and encourage motorists to make responsible decisions on the road.
Statistics from the Sharjah Traffic Department show that 426 traffic accidents were recorded in 2025, resulting in 572 casualties, including 33 deaths and 539 injuries.
Of those injured, 95 sustained serious injuries, 280 moderate injuries and 164 minor injuries.
The figures also recorded 11 turnaround or U-turn collisions, while unsafe driving behaviour accounted for 54 injury-causing accidents.
The breakdown included:
•Sudden swerving: 36 accidents.
•Unsafe entry onto main roads: 14 accidents.
•Failure to follow mandatory lanes: Four accidents.
The figures highlight the importance of following road markings, observing turning restrictions and checking surrounding traffic before changing lanes or entering main roads. Motorists are urged to avoid risky driving, comply with traffic regulations and remain vigilant to help prevent collisions and protect lives on Sharjah’s roads.