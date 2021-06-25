Sharjah: The Central Region Police Department of Sharjah Police has launched a field examination service for obtaining driving licence. The service has been launched in cooperation with Sharjah Driving Institute.
The new service covers a range of facilities launched throughout all regions and cities of the emirate in order to achieve the objectives of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to enhance customer satisfaction.
Colonel Hamad Al Riyami, Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department, said the police management was keen to provide high-quality and distinguished services to fulfil the satisfaction of customers.
Col Al Riyami pointed out that the Drivers Examination Branch had completed 1,130 transactions for issuing new drivers’ licences between March 2021 and mid-June 2021. He said the branch receives customers on all days of the week, except Fridays and Saturdays.
Read more
He added that the branch provides several services to those wishing to obtain a driver’s licence, including opening of training files, technical examinations for the issuance of driver’s licences, renewal and other drivers’ licensing transactions. The branch includes separate halls for lecture and theoretical tests for male and female drivers.
Col Al Riyami stressed the importance of using smart traffic services in renewing a driver’s licence, issuing a replacement licence and other traffic services, without the need to approach traffic service centres. These services can all be availed through the Ministry of Interior’s app on smart phones, through the Sharjah Police application or on its website www.shjpolice.gov.ae