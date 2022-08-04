Sharjah: The Department of Criminal and Investigations Department at Sharjah Police has arrested a gang of five Asians who were running fake massage centres which were being used to lure victims for the purpose of theft. The victims would be blackmailed at knifepoint before they were robbed.
Colonel Omar Abu Al Zoud, Director of the Criminal and Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said that the administration had received a report stating that there was a suspect of Asian nationality distributing “massage cards” in Rolla area, following which the suspect’s residence was raided and a number of boxes containing advertising cards for the provision of a massage service recovered.
A number of tools of different sizes were also seized.
All the gang members who were arrested confessed to the crime.
Sharjah Police have warned community members against any fraudulent activity to entrap victims and rob them of their money.