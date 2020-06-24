Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced the reopening of the parks in Sharjah from today.
The reopening is in keeping with a set of preventive measures that the municipality has outlined to regulate the entry of the public and provide a safe environment for them in the parks.
Thabit Al Taraifi, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality, said the parks had been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak as a preventive and precautionary measure and the reopening is in line with efforts to resume work in the economic and tourism sectors according to a systematic plan.
Ali Obaid Al Hamoudi, Director of the Institutional Interaction Department, explained that the municipality has taken all necessary measures to reopen public parks, including sterilisation work on a daily basis.
Al Hamoudi noted that the park playgrounds as well as children’s playing areas will remain closed in order to achieve the principle of social distancing. Municipality inspectors will closely follow up on the regulations and monitor any violations by the public, foolowing which due action will be taken.