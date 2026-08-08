GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah launches region's first museum for contemporary crafts

New museum aims to preserve Emirati crafts through design, research and innovation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah launches region's first museum for contemporary crafts
WAM

Sharjah: Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council has announced the launch of Irthi Museum, the region’s first museum dedicated to contemporary craft, aimed at preserving authentic Emirati craft traditions, reinterpreting them through contemporary perspectives and carrying them forward for future generations.

The launch marks the culmination of Irthi’s 10-year journey of reviving Emirati crafts, empowering artisans and strengthening the presence of traditional crafts within the cultural and creative landscape, further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional centre for contemporary craft.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Irthi Museum will serve as a permanent cultural institution dedicated to preserving, documenting and showcasing the evolution of contemporary craft in the UAE and the wider region. 

It will also advance research, education, design innovation and collection development, while enhancing public engagement with craft, creating new opportunities for artisans and helping transfer knowledge and expertise to future generations.

Located within Sharjah Creative Quarter alongside a number of specialised cultural and creative institutions, the museum is part of an environment designed to support the cultural and creative industries. It also builds on Sharjah’s established position in cultural heritage preservation, particularly following its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art.

Reem Bin Karam, Director-General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, said, “The Irthi Museum stands as a living bridge between heritage techniques and contemporary expressions, a promise to keep our rich craft practices intact and carry them forward into the future. It is a celebration of craft not as a preserved relic, but as a vibrant, evolving legacy.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi, Amal Ibrahim, Amani Al Shehhi, Reem Al Kaabi, were panelists for the event.

Emirati Women's Day spotlights Khoos weaving

3m read
Illustrative image.

Sharjah set to exceed 3,000 Emirati hires in 2026

1m read
A statistical report released by the department showed that Emirati investors owned 22,599 properties during the period, with 9,655 investors contributing 50.6 per cent of the emirate's total real estate trading value of Dh29.5 billion.

UAE investors dominate Sharjah property market

2m read
Luxury yachts from Gulf Craft, Majesty and Nomad, berthed the company's shipyard in Umm Al Quwain. The UAE has been rapidly expanding its role in high-value yacht manufacturing and exports.

Why luxury yacht builders are choosing the UAE

5m read