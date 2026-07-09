Sustainability Excellence Awards return for landmark second edition at Museum of the Future

Nominations now open for Gulf News and BeingShe's Sustainability Excellence Awards 2026
Following the success of its inaugural edition, Gulf News and BeingShe have announced the return of the Sustainability Excellence Awards 2026, with the prestigious second edition set to take place on 12 September at the iconic Museum of the Future, Dubai.
The inaugural Sustainability Excellence Awards, held in 2025 at the SEE Institute in The Sustainable City, brought together leaders from government and business to honour 20 outstanding organisations and individuals selected from more than 100 nominations. The winners represented sectors spanning construction, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, technology, retail, agriculture, free zones and sustainability consulting, highlighting the breadth of innovation driving the UAE's green transition.
Building on the momentum of last year's awards, the 2026 programme will honour both corporates and individual sustainability champions who are driving measurable environmental impact across industries. The awards recognise innovation, leadership and long-term commitment to creating a more sustainable future while encouraging organisations to integrate sustainability into the heart of their business strategy.
With the UAE accelerating its sustainability agenda through ambitious national initiatives such as the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the UAE Green Agenda 2030, the National Circular Economy Policy, and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, sustainability has become a defining pillar of economic growth and competitiveness. Businesses are increasingly embedding ESG principles into their operations, while innovation in clean energy, resource efficiency and responsible governance continues to position the UAE as a global sustainability leader.
Announcing the second edition, Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News, said the awards have established themselves as a premier platform for recognising organisations and individuals that are redefining excellence in responsible business and setting new standards for sustainable impact.
"The response to our inaugural Sustainability Excellence Awards exceeded every expectation. We celebrated 20 remarkable winners whose work demonstrated that sustainability is no longer an aspiration. It is becoming the foundation of business excellence in the UAE. As we launch the 2026 edition, we want to recognise even more organisations and individuals whose vision, innovation and commitment are helping shape a greener, more resilient future. These awards celebrate leadership that inspires industries, communities and future generations."
Aparna Bajpai, Founder of BeingShe, said the awards are creating a movement that encourages organisations to turn sustainability commitments into measurable action.
"The first edition proved that extraordinary sustainability stories exist across every sector, but many remain untold. By recognising both organisations and individual changemakers, we hope to inspire others to innovate, collaborate and lead with purpose. Sustainability is no longer a separate business agenda, it is the defining opportunity of our time. Through these awards, we are building a community that celebrates impact, shares best practices and accelerates positive change across the region."
The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2026 will feature a diverse range of categories recognising excellence across sectors, including sustainable manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail, technology, finance, energy, real estate, education, hospitality and innovation, alongside special honours for individual sustainability leaders, ESG professionals, consultants, entrepreneurs and community champions.
Entries will be evaluated by an independent jury comprising leading sustainability experts, with winners selected on the basis of innovation, measurable outcomes, scalability, governance and long-term impact.
Hosting the awards at the Museum of the Future reflects the organisers' vision of celebrating organisations that are not only addressing today's environmental challenges but also shaping tomorrow's economy through innovation, collaboration and responsible leadership.
Nominations for the Sustainability Excellence Awards 2026 are now open. Organisations and individuals across the UAE are invited to submit their entries and showcase initiatives that are making a meaningful difference.