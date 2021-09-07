Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Department of the Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, organised a health event titled ‘A healthy way, a better life’ as part of its community initiatives targeting the families of inmates, with the aim of enhancing the quality of life by visiting them at their respective places of residence in the emirate.
This novel initiative complements the efforts made by the UAE in further improving the quality-of-life indicators, which reflect the UAE’s commitment towards healthy living and the efforts made by various government agencies towards achieving that aim.
Better lifestyle
The campaign, which targeted ten families of the establishment’s inmates, aimed to provide health awareness services and suggestions on better lifestyle choices, leading to a healthy and balanced living.
During the campaign, medical staff acquainted family members of inmates with the results of various medical investigations conducted on them and their significance in ensuring healthy living, improving chances of early detection of diseases, reducing the incidence of diabetes and stress-related disorders and encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles.