Sharjah: Brigadier Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Deputy Director General of Resources and Support Services at Sharjah Police General Command, in the presence of Brigadier Rashid Al-Bas, Director of the Financial Affairs Department, honoured Corporal Mohammad Hussein bin Humaid, in appreciation of his efforts, constructive contributions and dedication to work.
The honour reflects Sharjah Police’s keenness to motivate and reward distinguished employees, in recognition of their outstanding role at work and in helping generate saving from the general budget.
Corporal Bin Humaid expressed his pride and happiness with the recognition, stressing that it would encourage him to provide even better services.
Read more
- Sharjah to reveal winner of government communication award in September
- Ras Al Khaimah allows licensed offshore businesses to carry out mainland activities
- A UAE business license at Dh1,000? Abu Dhabi free zone makes it happen as setup costs drop
- New COVID-19 protocols announced for federal entities in UAE
Brigadier Bin Nassar commended honouree’s efficiency and dedication in carrying out his duties in the best possible way and urged him to continue with the good work. He also urged all other employees of Sharjah Police to follow the example of Corporal Bin Humaid in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.