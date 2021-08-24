Sharjah Police honours-1629792125435
Corporal Mohammad Hussein bin Humaid was honoured by Brigadier Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar in the presence of Brigadier Rashid Al-Bas. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Sharjah: Brigadier Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Deputy Director General of Resources and Support Services at Sharjah Police General Command, in the presence of Brigadier Rashid Al-Bas, Director of the Financial Affairs Department, honoured Corporal Mohammad Hussein bin Humaid, in appreciation of his efforts, constructive contributions and dedication to work.

The honour reflects Sharjah Police’s keenness to motivate and reward distinguished employees, in recognition of their outstanding role at work and in helping generate saving from the general budget.

Corporal Bin Humaid expressed his pride and happiness with the recognition, stressing that it would encourage him to provide even better services.

Read more

Brigadier Bin Nassar commended honouree’s efficiency and dedication in carrying out his duties in the best possible way and urged him to continue with the good work. He also urged all other employees of Sharjah Police to follow the example of Corporal Bin Humaid in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.