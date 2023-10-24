Sharjah: More than 400 international librarians and specialists from over 30 countries will participate in the 10th edition of the Sharjah International Library Conference (SILC), as announced by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA). The event is scheduled to take place from November 7 to 9 as part of the Publisher’s Training programme on the sidelines of the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair.
This conference, organised in partnership with the American Library Association and hosted at Expo Centre Sharjah — the only collaborative conference with the association outside the US — offers attendees the opportunity to participate either in person or virtually to ensure the engagement of all interested individuals and stakeholders in this year’s diverse agenda.
Knowledge sharing
The 10th edition provides a unique platform for librarians, experts, and specialists to exchange knowledge and expertise, highlight industry best practices, encourage further research and studies in the sector, and do so through a comprehensive agenda comprising workshops, presentations, seminars, and discussion panels led by industry experts.
Networking opportunities
This year, attendees can network with leading experts and peers at the Librarian’s Lounge, a dedicated space for them to exchange ideas, information, and explore the latest library products and services on the sidelines of the conference’s sessions, which are focused on advancing development opportunities, leadership skills, and highlighting the best practices and the latest technologies adopted by libraries around the world.
Workshops and discussion panels
SILC will begin with three pre-conference workshops on Tuesday, November 7. The first workshop will be titled “Entrepreneurs Need Libraries: How to Develop Your Entrepreneur Centre”, followed by the subsequent session “Collaborating communities: the RDA experience and its implications for common information environments,” concluded by the workshop titled “Exploring Picture Books using the Whole Book Approach”.
The “heart of the conference” unfolds on November 8, spanning two consecutive days, with a primary emphasis on academic libraries and their pivotal role in fostering economic development. In addition, the conference will host discussions on the influence of collaborations between libraries and local entities and institutions, including business incubators and co-working spaces, in driving sustainable development.
The conference will also feature the work of the winners of the School Librarian of the Year Award, organised by the Emirates Literature Foundation, as well as hosting several discussion panels providing comprehensive insights on diverse topics, led by global library experts sharing ideas, initiatives, and reviewing the state of libraries worldwide.